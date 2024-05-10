XBiotech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) on Friday reported a loss of $10 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) on Friday reported a loss of $10 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

