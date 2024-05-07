X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.8 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.8 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

