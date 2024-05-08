Wolverine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.5…

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.5 million in its first quarter.

The Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $394.9 million in the period.

Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 85 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion.

