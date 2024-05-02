WillScot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $56.2 million. The Phoenix-based company…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $56.2 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $587.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $582.9 million.

WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion.

