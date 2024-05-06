Williams Cos.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $632 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $632 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The pipeline operator posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.91 billion.

Williams Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.86 per share.

