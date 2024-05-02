Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Willdan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:14 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Anaheim, California-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 40 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $122.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLDN

