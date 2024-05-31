NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Energy Thu Fri Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 – R,W…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Energy
|Thu
|Fri
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 – R,W
|77.050
|77.050
|Coal, Powder River Basin, 8,800 Btu, 0.8 SO2 – R,W
|13.650
|13.650
Precious metals
|Engelhard industrial bullion, Gold, per troy oz
|2346.00
|2357.00
|Handy & Harman base price, Gold, per troy oz
|2348.55
|2350.65
|Handy & Harman fabric price, Gold, per troy oz
|2606.89
|2609.22
|LBMA Gold Price AM, Gold, per troy oz
|2337.55
|n.a.
|LBMA Gold Price PM, Gold, per troy oz
|2348.55
|n.a.
|Krugerrand, wholesale – E, Gold, per troy oz
|2448.44
|2439.58
|Maple Leaf, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz
|2507.01
|2463.04
|American Eagle, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz
|2507.01
|2463.04
|Mexican peso, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz
|3022.70
|2836.27
|Austria crown, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz
|2299.61
|2302.30
|Austria phil, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz
|2460.15
|2463.04
|Engelhard industrial bullion, Silver, troy oz.
|31.6500
|31.7000
|Handy & Harman base price, Silver, troy oz.
|31.3630
|32.0390
|Handy & Harman fabric price, Silver, troy oz.
|39.2040
|40.0490
|LBMA spot price (GBP), Silver, troy oz.
|£24.7900
|n.a.
|(U.S.$ equivalent), Silver, troy oz.
|31.5150
|n.a.
|Coins, wholesale $1,000 face val – A, Silver, troy oz.
|24143
|23473
|LBMA Platinum Price PM, Other precious metals
|1032.0
|n.a.
|Platinum, Engelhard industrial bullion, Other precious metals
|1035.0
|1055.0
|Palladium, Engelhard industrial bullion, Other precious metals
|960.0
|950.0
Other metals
|Aluminum, LME, $ per metric ton.
|2665.5000
|n.a.
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6720
|4.6100
|Iron Ore, 62% Fe CFR China – S
|115.1500
|n.a.
|Steel, HRC USA, FOB Midwest Mill – S
|750
|n.a.
Battery/EV metals
|BMI Lithium Carbonate, EXW China, =99.2% – V,W
|14600
|14600
|BMI Lithium Hydroxide, EXW China, =56.5% – V,W
|13175
|13175
|BMI Cobalt Sulphate, EXW China, >20.5% – V,M
|4250
|4140
|BMI Nickel Sulphate, EXW China, >22% – V,M
|4168
|4416
|BMI Flake Graphite, FOB China, -100 Mesh, 94-95% – V,M
|485
|485
Fibers and textiles
|Burlap, 10-oz, 40-inch NY yard – N,W
|0.8050
|0.8050
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb – U
|0.7401
|0.7240
|Cotlook ‘A’ Index – T
|90.1000
|n.a.
|Hides – U
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Wool, 64s, staple, Terr. delivery lb. – U,W
|2.78
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Bran, wheat middlings, Kn. City; $ per ton – U,W
|83
|83
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu – BP,U
|4.2200
|4.1800
|Corn gluten feed, Midwest, ton – U,W
|104.51
|102.95
|Corn gluten meal, Midwest, ton – U,W
|421.10
|421.83
|Cottonseed meal 41%, ton – U,W
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Yellow Corn Hominy Feed, Cent Ill. – U,W
|118
|115
|Meat-bonemeal, 50% pro Mnpls ton – U,W
|320
|313
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. – U
|4.3075
|4.3250
|Rice, Long Grain Milled, No. 2 AR – U,W
|36.25
|36.25
|Sorghum, (Milo) No. 2 Gulf $/bu – U
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% – U,W
|408.00
|386.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu – BP,U
|11.8300
|11.7900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. – U
|8.8200
|8.7975
|Wheat, No. 2 soft red, St.Louis, bushel – U
|6.7250
|6.7000
|Wheat – Hard – KC (USDA) $ per bu – U
|7.4350
|7.4275
|Wheat, No. 1 soft white, del Portland, Ore – U
|6.7750
|6.8000
Foods
|choice 1-3,600-900 lbs. – U, Beef, carcass equiv. index value,
|295.36
|294.74
|select 1-3,600-900 lbs. – U, Beef, carcass equiv. index value,
|282.39
|281.78
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. – U,W
|1.3215
|1.3162
|Butter, AA Chicago, lb – D
|3.0300
|3.0900
|Cheddar cheese, barrels, Chicago lb. – D
|194.00
|194.00
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. – D
|181.00
|181.00
|Milk, Nonfat dry, Chicago lb. – D
|116.25
|116.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. – Y
|2.2951
|2.3352
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. – Y
|2.5259
|2.5458
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen – U
|1.9050
|1.9050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt – P
|19.45
|19.40
|Hams, 17-20 lbs, Mid-US lb fob – U
|0.92
|0.91
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt – U
|90.56
|90.51
|Pork bellies, 12-14 lbs Mid-US lb – U
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb – U
|1.3415
|1.2576
|Steers, Tex.-Okla. ch avg cwt – U
|n.a.
|186.00
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt – U,W
|n.a.
|n.a.
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. – U,W
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Grease, choice white, Chicago lb. – H
|0.4250
|0.4250
|Lard, Chicago lb. – U
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. – U,W
|0.4345
|0.4402
|Tallow, bleachable; Chicago lb. – H
|0.4450
|0.4450
|Tallow, edible, Chicago lb. – U
|n.a.
|n.a.
