Wheeler Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Monday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its first quarter.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $25.9 million in the period.

