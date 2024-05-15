What Is Hot-Desking as a Workplace Trend?

As hybrid work environments continue to multiply, they’ve spawned a workplace trend called “hot-desking” in which employees have communal rather…

As hybrid work environments continue to multiply, they’ve spawned a workplace trend called “hot-desking” in which employees have communal rather than assigned desks.

“This trend gained momentum alongside the rise of flexible work arrangements and increased focus on space optimization,” said Tawny Lott Rodriguez, director of human resources at private school Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City, in an email.

In Rodriguez’s previous role as director of HR at one of Utah’s largest accounting firms, she spearheaded the company’s “hotel office system,” another term for hot-desking. “We were running out of space” due to rapid employee growth, she said, adding: “I saw firsthand the benefits and drawbacks.”

What Is Hot-Desking?

Hot-desking involves a communal workspace where specific desks aren’t assigned to individual employees. Instead, workers choose from available desks and reserve or rent a workstation on a day-to-day basis. Hot-desking is also sometimes referred to as “hoteling,” “hotel offices” and “hotel-style workspaces.”

Is Hot-Desking Good for Employees?

While hot-desking is often considered a workplace trend that employers love and workers hate, it isn’t always bad for employees. According to Rodriguez, employee reception of this trend is mixed. “Hot-desking can foster collaboration and a sense of community, but it can also disrupt focus, make personalization difficult and lead to feelings of isolation,” she said. “Some enjoy the flexibility and change of scenery, while others find it impersonal and disruptive.”

Matt Jones, CEO of WonderDays, an online experience-days gifts provider, said hot-desking supports his company’s flexible workspace needs and can inspire creativity through varied environments. He added a caveat, however: “Not all employees appreciate the lack of a permanent space, which can affect their sense of stability and belonging.” To mitigate this, Jones said WonderDays provides employees with personal lockers and designated quiet areas to give a sense of permanence and personal space.

Pros and Cons of Hot-Desking

Depending on whether you’re an employer or employee — and your specific situation — hot-desking potentially offers both pluses and minuses. Here are some of the biggest pros and cons of this trend:

Pros for Companies:

— Space efficiency. By not assigning desks to each employee, companies can maximize their office space.

— Collaboration. Since workers aren’t always seated in the same place, hot-desking can encourage interaction among teams.

— Cost savings. Companies can save money since they don’t have to provide an assigned desk to every staff member.

Pros for Employees:

— Flexibility. Employees can choose a workspace based on their daily tasks and have more options than they would with an assigned desk.

— Change of scenery. Some workers might enjoy the chance to work in varied workspaces rather than being tethered to a specific desk.

— Sense of community. Some employees might find it easier to collaborate and socialize with co-workers by sitting in different places.

Cons for Companies:

— Decreased loyalty. Employees might be less loyal without an assigned workspace, which could affect retention.

— Less engagement. Employees could feel less engaged, productive and focused without their own workspace.

— Less efficiency. Having workers constantly moving from place to place might hinder their efficiency.

Cons for Employees:

— Loss of personalization. Employees can’t customize their workstation or display personal items on an ongoing basis, so they might feel less comfortable.

— Disruption. Moving from desk to desk each day can feel disruptive.

— Lack of focus. Some days, workers may have a hard time finding a quiet space to concentrate, which can hinder their focus.

— Isolation. While some people might enjoy moving from desk to desk and meeting new people, others might feel displaced and uprooted, which can lead to feelings of detachment and erode their sense of stability or belonging.

How to Ask Your Boss About Hot-Desking

Rodriguez advises that if you want to talk to your manager about the company’s hot-desking policy, the best strategy is to be direct and professional in explaining your concerns and preferences. She suggested using this wording to begin the dialogue:

“I understand we’re considering hot-desking. While I’m open to exploring new ways of working, I’m concerned about the potential impact on my focus and productivity. Would there be dedicated quiet spaces available, or could we discuss alternative options?”

While hot-desking can backfire if forced on workers without explanation and buy-in, it can work well for all parties if approached collaboratively. Employees can take the lead in this discussion if their supervisor doesn’t.

“By emphasizing a collaborative approach, you can open a dialogue with your manager about finding a workstation solution that works for everyone,” Rodriguez said.

