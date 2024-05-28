Taking care of an aging loved one can be challenging, especially when their care needs exceed what you can reasonably…

Taking care of an aging loved one can be challenging, especially when their care needs exceed what you can reasonably manage. However, a geriatric care manager may be uniquely positioned to help you navigate your older loved one’s dynamic care needs.

What Is a Geriatric Care Manager?

Also known as aging life care professionals, geriatric care managers are typically licensed nurses or social workers who help seniors with medical needs overcome barriers to care.

“They can help seniors and their families schedule and manage complex care regimens and advocate for them with their insurers and health care providers,” explains Whitney Stidom, vice president of sales and operations with eHealth Inc., a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Geriatric care managers balance seniors’ physical, emotional and mental needs with quality of life. Their goal is for seniors to live independently for as long as possible.

What Services Does a Geriatric Care Manager Offer?

A geriatric care manager can help you work through various situations, such as:

— Determining the level of care needed. The care manager will take a look at your loved one’s overall health picture and determine what’s needed to keep them safe and supported.

— Assessing the financial picture. A care manager can examine your loved one’s financial situation and figure out how much care they can afford and whether they qualify for certain programs or services.

— Finding the right care options. Once the geriatric care manager has completed their review of your loved one’s needs and finances, they can recommend appropriate senior care options. They may make a recommendation for a specific senior living facility or advise you to connect with a local home care agency.

— Creating a long-term plan. While needs can change suddenly or unexpectedly, geriatric care managers often have the expertise to draw up a long-term care plan that considers all contingencies.

— Liaising between family and caregivers. A geriatric care manager often acts as a sort of foreperson on the project of caring for your loved one. For instance, they can manage and coordinate various aspects of that plan and serve as a go-between among family, care providers and other professionals, such as elder law attorneys.

— Offering compassionate, objective advice and support. Geriatric care managers can provide an outside perspective that may help smooth family disputes or other issues that sometimes crop up during this potentially difficult transition.

When Should I Hire a Geriatric Care Manager?

When it comes to hiring a geriatric care manager, look at how your loved one is managing their activities of daily living: Are they able to cook for themselves, keep their house tidy, manage their personal hygiene, take their medicine and pay bills on time?

If any of these are starting to falter, it may be time to contact a geriatric care manager to help you navigate senior care options.

How Much Does a Geriatric Manager Cost?

Geriatric care manager services are not covered by Medicare or Medicaid, nor are they covered by most private insurance plans.

“If you decide to work with a geriatric care manager, make sure you understand upfront what your costs will be. Most geriatric care managers charge by the hour,” Stidom explains.

Typical fees, which may range from $50 to $200 per hour, vary based on location, experience and services rendered.

There are some long-term care insurance plans that cover certain services rendered by a geriatric care manager, “but you’ll need to contact your insurance company to be certain,” Stidom says.

For families with limited financial resources, you can call your county division on aging, which may provide services.

How to Find a Geriatric Care Manager

You can search online for geriatric care managers in your local area via groups such as:

— Family Caregivers’ Alliance

— Aging Life Care Association

— The National Institute on Aging’s Eldercare Locator

You should also make sure that a geriatric care manager is qualified. Typically, geriatric care managers:

— Have earned degrees in nursing, social work, gerontology or other related fields

— Have received certification from organizations such as the National Academy of Certified Care Managers, the Commission for Case Manager Certification or the National Association of Social Workers

— Have maintained membership at a professional nonprofit association, such as the Aging Life Care Association, which has education, experience and certification requirements

Finding the Right Fit

It’s important to take the time to interview potential care managers to see whether you click.

“Think Mary Poppins,” says Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a geriatrician based in the San Francisco area. “You want someone who is caring, reliable and knowledgeable, though not necessarily practically perfect in every way.”

You may also want to look for a nurse care manager specifically, as these individuals offer the added benefit of having more experience in the medical arena.

“They can offer their expertise on any medical issues that may arise,” Landsverk adds. “Keep an eye out for any red flags like unkept promises, lack of follow-through and running up excess charges that you have not approved.”

