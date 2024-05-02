Wendy’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $42 million.…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $42 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $534.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $541.4 million.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1.02 per share.

