Walmart: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $161.51 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Walmart expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 65 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.23 to $2.37 per share.

