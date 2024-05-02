Vulcan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $102.7…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $102.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMC

