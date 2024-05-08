VSE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its first quarter.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $241.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.