Vishay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $30.9 million.…

Listen now to WTOP News

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $30.9 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $746.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $730 million to $770 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.