Vinci Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Vinci Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 5:58 PM

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Thursday reported earnings of $9.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leblon-Rio de janeiro, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The investments platform posted revenue of $22 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VINP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VINP

