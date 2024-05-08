Verve Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.7 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.7 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The biotechnology firm posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

