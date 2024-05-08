Vertex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings…

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $156.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $159 million to $162 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $650 million to $660 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VERX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VERX

