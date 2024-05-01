Verisk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $219.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $704 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.9 million.

Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.84 billion to $2.9 billion.

