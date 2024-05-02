Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Home » Latest News » Velocity Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:33 PM

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Thursday reported profit of $17.3 million in its first quarter.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $29.5 million in the period.

