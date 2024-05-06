Varonis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $40.5 million…

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $114 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Varonis expects its results to range from a loss of 3 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $123 million to $126 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 13 cents to 16 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $536 million to $546 million.

