Valhi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported profit of $7.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $530.6 million in the period.

