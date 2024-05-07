Vaalco Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.7 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $100.2 million in the period.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGY

