V.F.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $418.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $968.9 million, or $2.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.45 billion.

