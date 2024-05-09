US Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $82 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $8.95 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.93 billion.

US Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $37.5 billion to $38.5 billion.

