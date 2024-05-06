Ur Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Monday reported a loss of $18.5 million…

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Monday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Littleton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

