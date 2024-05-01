United Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $306.6 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.63 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $677.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $627.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTHR

