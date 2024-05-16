Under Armour: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.6 million. The…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.6 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $232 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.7 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 18 cents to 21 cents per share.

