Uber, Shopify fall; Lyft, Arista Networks rise, Wednesday, 5/8/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Uber Technologies Inc., down $4.03 to $66.40.

The ride-hailing company reported a surprising first-quarter loss and disappointing bookings results.

Shopify Inc., down $14.32 to $62.73.

The cloud-based commerce company gave investors a disappointing update to its financial forecast.

Arista Networks Inc., up $17.68 to $291.67.

The cloud networking company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Twilio Inc., down $4.75 to $58.62.

The cloud-based communications company’s revenue forecast for the current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Rivian Automotive Inc., rose 2 cents to $10.27.

The electric vehicle maker’s first-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected, but its revenue beat forecasts.

Match Group Inc., down $1.69 to $29.82.

The owner of Tinder, Match and other dating sites gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the quarter.

Lyft Inc., up $1.18 to $17.78.

The ride-hailing company beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Dutch Bros Inc., up $3.35 to $31.77.

The drive-thru coffee chain raised its revenue forecast for the year.

