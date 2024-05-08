Uber, Shopify fall; Lyft, Arista Networks rise, Wednesday, 5/8/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Uber Technologies Inc., down $4.03 to $66.40.
The ride-hailing company reported a surprising first-quarter loss and disappointing bookings results.
Shopify Inc., down $14.32 to $62.73.
The cloud-based commerce company gave investors a disappointing update to its financial forecast.
Arista Networks Inc., up $17.68 to $291.67.
The cloud networking company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Twilio Inc., down $4.75 to $58.62.
The cloud-based communications company’s revenue forecast for the current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Rivian Automotive Inc., rose 2 cents to $10.27.
The electric vehicle maker’s first-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected, but its revenue beat forecasts.
Match Group Inc., down $1.69 to $29.82.
The owner of Tinder, Match and other dating sites gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the quarter.
Lyft Inc., up $1.18 to $17.78.
The ride-hailing company beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.
Dutch Bros Inc., up $3.35 to $31.77.
The drive-thru coffee chain raised its revenue forecast for the year.
