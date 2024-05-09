Live Radio
Tucows: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 6:06 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Tucows Inc. (TCX) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $2.42.

The internet services company posted revenue of $87.5 million in the period.

