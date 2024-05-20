Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Trip.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Trip.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 20, 2024, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported net income of $597 million in its first quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCOM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up