Trex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $89.1 million.…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $89.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 82 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $373.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.