TreeHouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $820.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $797.4 million.

TreeHouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.43 billion to $3.5 billion.

