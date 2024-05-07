Treace Medical Concepts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Tuesday reported a loss…

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $51.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49 million.

