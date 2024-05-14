Tracon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.33.

The antibody drug developer posted revenue of $100,000 in the period.

