Toast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $83 million in its first…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $83 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.