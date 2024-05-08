TKO Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $103.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $103.8 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $2.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $629.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609.3 million.

TKO Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.61 billion to $2.69 billion.

