Thomson Reuters: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $481 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $481 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.