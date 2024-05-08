The Trade Desk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $31.7…

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $31.7 million.

The Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $491.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $480 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $575 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTD

