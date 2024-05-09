The Top Real Estate Companies in Miami

Known for its fabulous restaurant and nightlife scene, Miami is an appealing city for relocation. The average home value in…

Known for its fabulous restaurant and nightlife scene, Miami is an appealing city for relocation. The average home value in Miami is about $571,000, according to Zillow. That’s an increase of nearly 9% from a year ago.

But if you’re going to buy a home in Miami, it’s important to find the right real estate agent. Here is a list of the top real estate firms in Miami by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

The Carroll Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Carroll Group boasts $5.5 billion in total career sales, and $628 million in sales in 2023. Chad Carroll began selling real estate in 2008 and has built a team of 50 professionals. The Carroll Group focuses on luxury properties and condos in areas that include Allison Island, Avalon Pointe, Bel Marra and Belle Meade.

Dina Goldentayer

Affiliated with Douglas Elliman, Dina Goldentayer has been selling real estate in Miami Beach since 2005 and has recorded more than $2 billion in lifetime sales. In 2023, Goldentayer, who’s fluent in Russian as well as English, closed on $383 million in real estate. Goldentayer focuses on communities that include Oceana, Sunset Islands and Indian Creek Village.

The Nancy Batchelor Team

Affiliated with Compass, the Nancy Batchelor Team consists of 13 agents and six support staff members. Nancy Batchelor has more than 20 years of experience selling real estate. With a focus on luxury homes and condos, Batchelor and her team have sold more than $2 billion in real estate over the past two decades and change. Her team, which closed $276 million in sales in 2023, focuses on neighborhoods that include Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables and Edgewater.

The Ivan & Mike Team

Affiliated with Compass, the Ivan & Mike Team was founded in 2015 by Ivan Chorney and Michael Martirena. With a focus on luxury real estate and new construction, the Ivan & Mike Team, which consists of seven professionals, is dedicated to helping Miami buyers find their dream home. The firm focuses on areas that include Miami Beach, Singer Island, Sunny Isles Beach and Weston. The team closed $275 million in sales volume in 2023.

The Riley Smith Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Riley Smith Group boasts more than $1.85 billion in sales. The firm, which consists of more than 40 professionals, closed on $247 million in sales in 2023. Riley Smith was born and raised in Coconut Grove and is an expert on his hometown. He specializes in luxury real estate throughout Miami-Dade County with a focus on areas that include Coral Gables, Pinecrest and Key Biscayne.

The Bill and Bryan Team

Affiliated with Douglas Elliman, the Bill and Bryan Team was founded in 2004 by Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny. Since then, the firm, which consists of 11 professionals, has closed on more than $2 billion in sales, $224 million of which in 2023 alone. The Bill and Bryan Team specializes in luxury homes and condos across coastal Miami.

Susan Trevisa

Affiliated with Douglas Elliman, Susan Trevisa brings 22 years of experience to the table. Last year, Trevisa sold $224 million in sales. She prides herself on having knowledge of every building in the downtown Miami and Brickell areas.

The Vecchi + Stoka Group

Affiliated with Douglas Elliman, the Vecchi + Stoka Group focuses on luxury Miami Beach condos. With more than 30 years of combined experience and $600 million in sales, the Vecchi + Stoka Group, which consists of three professionals, uses its knowledge to help buyers navigate the Miami real estate market. The team, which closed $208 million in sales in 2023, focuses on areas includding Bal Harbour and Pompano Beach.

Ishmael Perez

Affiliated with Douglas Elliman, Ishmael Perez has 17 years of experience in the real estate industry. With a focus on luxury condos, Perez serves clients in areas that include North Miami, Miami Beach and Key Biscayne. In 2023, he closed $206 million in sales.

The M Group

Affiliated with Compass, M Group is a luxury boutique real estate team. Mathieu Rochette and Matt Crane lead a team of 24 professionals that boasts over $1.5 billion in lifetime sales, with $179 million in sales volume in 2023. Mathieu Rochette has more than 20 years of experience selling real estate in Miami as well as living there. Matt Crane has more than 15 years of real estate experience and has sold many residences for new developments in Miami Beach. The firm focuses on waterfront properties and has professionals who speak languages that include English, French, Spanish, Chinese and Hebrew.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Miami might start with one of the options above. Take time to interview a few real estate agents before choosing someone to work with.

Buying a home is a significant financial move. And given that Miami is a hot real estate market, it’s important to find someone who will help you find a great home given your budget.

