The Top Real Estate Companies in Illinois

Home to the nation’s third largest city, Illinois has a diverse economy and offers a variety of attractions for new residents.

Chicago is a leader in food manufacturing and agtech. Other industries statewide include finance and fintech, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, energy, and transportation and logistics.

Record low inventory is fueling a competitive housing market in Illinois. Home inventory has fallen to a 16-year low, according to data from Illinois Realtors, a statewide association. As of March 2024, Illinois home sales are down 11.9% year over year, while the median home price has risen by 9.5% to $282,000.

In the nine-county Chicago metro area, the number of homes sold in March 2024 compared with the year prior dropped by 14.1% as the median home price rose by 9.6% to $339,900.

Despite rising prices, there are home values well below the national average of $358,734. In Rockford, a Chicago suburb, the median home value is about $153,500, up 14.1% year over year, according to Zillow. In Springfield, the median home value is $155,000, up 6.9% annually. And Peoria, which sits between Springfield and Chicago, fetches a median home value of just $122,300, up 10.9% annually.

No matter where you decide to settle down in Illinois, it’s important to find the right real estate company to help with your home search. Here is a list of the top real estate firms in Illinois by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

The Koleno Group

Based in Chicago, Steven Koleno has closed over 4,800 rental and sales listings in his 15-year career. He’s experienced in acquisitions, dispositions, construction, asset management, property management, leasing and strategic planning. Koleno serves markets including Chicagoland, Peoria, Rockford, Springfield and Bloomington. In 2023, he closed $660 million in sales. Koleno holds a real estate license in 10 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin. He’s affiliated with EXIT Strategy Realty.

The Dawn McKenna Group

Dawn McKenna is the No. 1 Coldwell Banker agent in Illinois, and for the past 10 years, she’s been the No. 1 agent in the desirable Chicago suburb of Hinsdale. Since 2003, McKenna has been responsible for more than $3 billion in real estate sales. Her team of 30 services five states, and within Illinois, the Dawn McKenna Group operates out of Chicago, Hinsdale, Lake Forest and Winnetka. In 2023, the group closed $603 million in sales.

Lowe Group Chicago

Lowe Group Chicago, which is affiliated with Compass, is based in Chicago. Jeff Lowe, the firm’s president, has been in the real estate business since 1998, specializing in new construction developments, single-family homes and condominium resales. The firm’s residential sales volume topped $357 million in 2023. The team of 13 focuses on areas such as Lakeview, Bucktown, Roscoe Village and Lincoln Park.

Laricy

Laricy is a premier Chicago-based real estate team that consists of 13 professionals. Matt Laricy, the team’s managing broker, hosts his own podcast, Laricy Live. The firm prides itself on state of the art marketing strategies, including drone property tour videos and 3D Matterport tour videos. The team earned $285 million in sales in 2023.

The Jane Lee Team

With a focus on northern Illinois, including Lake Forest, Vernon Hills, Highland Park and Gurnee, the team of 18 operates out of Lake Bluff and Northbrook. In 2023 alone, the Jane Lee Team oversaw $270 million in sales.

The GGL Team

Affiliated with Compass, Griffith, Grant & Lackie Group is a fifth generation residential real estate firm founded in 1903. Principal brokers Scott Lackie, Brad Andersen and Brady Andersen lead a team of 14 realtors who closed $222 million in sales last year. With offices in Lake Forest and Lake Bluff, The GGL Group also serves Fort Sheridan, Highland Park, Libertyville and Lincolnshire.

Emily Sachs Wong Inc.

Based in Chicago and serving neighborhoods that include Old Town, Lakeview and Lincoln Park, Emily Sachs Wong Inc. is responsible for $208 million in real estate transactions in 2023. The team of 11 is dedicated to helping luxury home buyers find the perfect property.

The Sarah Leonard Team

With offices in Charles, Schaumburg, Algonquin and Sugar Grove, the Sarah Leonard Team focuses on neighborhoods that include Bartlett, Huntley and Crystal Lake. The team, which was formed in 2013, consists of 16 agents and 10 full-time staff. In 2023, the firm sold more than 500 homes, earning $203 million in sales. The Sarah Leonard Team has been endorsed by real estate investor Barbara Corcoran, who appears on the TV show “Shark Tank.”

The Leigh Marcus Team

The Leigh Marcus Team consists of a 32-person team focusing on Chicago metro area neighborhoods that include Roscoe Village, Bucktown, Lincoln Park, River North, Oak Park and Wicker Park. Leigh Marcus, the firm’s co-founder, has closed over 2,200 sales in the course of his 15-year career. Affiliated with @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, the team earned $192 million in sales in 2023.

Jena Radnay

With more than 17 years of real estate experience, Jena Radnay serves luxury clients in neighborhoods such as Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Highland Park and Glencoe. She is affiliated with @properties Christie’s International Real Estate. In 2023, she closed $166 million in sales.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Illinois might start with one of the firms above. Interview different real estate agents before settling on one to work with. Your Illinois home might be the largest purchase you make in your lifetime, so you’ll want to be sure you’re teaming up with someone who will lead you down the right path.

