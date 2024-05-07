The RealReal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.1 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $143.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $135 million to $145 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $605 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REAL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.