The 15 Best Baseball Stadium Trips

Baseball is a classic American pastime. There’s nothing like the roar of the crowd after a crack of the bat when a player sends a ball over the outfield fence. Whether you’re hoping to visit every ballpark in Major League Baseball, following your home team on the road or just looking to enjoy an afternoon relaxing while eating a hot dog, this list highlights the top stadiums to consider.

To create this list, our editors researched all of the ballparks and consulted real traveler reviews. Based on those findings, along with destinations with adjacent hotel options or easy mass transit access, we curated this article of the best baseball stadiums to visit.

Note: Most stadiums impose a clear bag policy and bags can be no larger than 12 x 12 x 6 inches or 16 x 16 x 8 inches. Some allow small clutches, fanny packs or diaper bags. Check directly with each MLB ballpark website for further details.

Citizens Bank Park: Philadelphia

Citizens Bank Park is home to the oldest continuous, one-name, one-city franchise in all of U.S. professional sports: the Philadelphia Phillies, founded in 1883. Inspired by the layouts of Connie Mack Stadium and Baker Bowl (the former homes of the Phillies), Citizens Bank Park has bowl-style seating, open-air concourses with uninterrupted views of the game, and a playing field set at 23 feet below street level. Game attendees will want to make their way Ashburn Alley to see the stadium’s bi-level bullpens, enjoy some kid-focused fun at The Yard, snap a photo with the 10-foot statue of baseball great Richie Ashburn, and get some Philadelphia-inspired eats.

Pay tribute to our nation’s heroes at the Veterans Memorial on Pattison Avenue, see World Series trophies and retired numbers on the Left Field Plaza, and be sure to set your eyes on the stadium’s Liberty Bell with an LED-illuminated light show when the Phillies hit one out of the park. For pizza, a beer garden, fire pits and a family-friendly outdoor sports pub setting, head to Pass and Stow at the Third Base Gate.

Tour options: Take a tour Monday through Friday at 1:30 p.m. (April to September) or on select Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. (October to March).

Can’t-miss activities: The City of Brotherly Love is steeped in history, so you’ll find plenty of cool things to do in Philadelphia. Check out Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and the Museum of the American Revolution. Then, you can explore local flavors at Reading Terminal Market, climb the steps and snap a selfie with the Rocky Statue, and head to the Franklin Institute for interactive science-focused exhibits.

Where to stay: Consider the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia. From the city center you can take the SEPTA Broad Street Line to NRG Station — a seven-minute walk from the ballpark.

Address: 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Fenway Park: Boston

Home of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park opened in 1912 and is the oldest MLB ballpark in use today. Whether you choose to sit overlooking left field on the Green Monster wall or you get seats along the right field foul line, this venue allows you to watch a sporting event inside a living history museum. Throughout the game, keep an eye on the scoreboard in left field — installed in 1934 and operated by a staff of three, it’s one of the few remaining manual scoreboards in baseball.

When you need a bite, grab a classic Fenway Frank or head to Truly Terrace for specialties like Irish nachos or a Togarashi clam roll. In addition to ballgames, the Fenway Concert Series is set to feature performers like Hootie and the Blowfish, Kane Brown, and the Foo Fighters in 2024.

Tour options: Tours are offered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from November through March); on game days, the last tour departs three hours before first pitch.

Can’t-miss activities: When you’re not at the ballpark, explore more of the city’s rich history with some of the top things to do in Boston: a walk along the Freedom Trail, local eats at Faneuil Hall Marketplace and a swan boat ride in Boston Public Garden.

Where to stay: The Hotel Commonwealth is a dream come true for baseball fans. This chic boutique hotel overlooks the left field wall and offers Fenway rooms, a baseball suite and the new Fenway Park suite — each with stadium views and baseball memorabilia.

Address: 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215

PNC Park: Pittsburgh

Home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park is a classic stadium overlooking the Allegheny River. This ballpark opened in 2001 and its architecture evokes a nostalgic feel, showcasing both its riverfront locale and the downtown skyline. The two-deck design of the stadium gives spectators great sight lines, and the furthest seat from the field is only 88 feet.

When you’re ready to eat, head to former Pirate Manny Sanguillen’s barbecue stand in the outfield, or to the Riverwalk for authentic Pittsburgh eateries like Chicken on the Hill (try the fan-favorite chicken biscuit) and Cannonball Burger (delight in a dessert pierogi). For a local brew, check out the Bullpen Tap Bar.

Tour options: Walking tours are available Monday through Saturday from April to October. Exact times vary. Tours are not offered on dates with a day game or special event.

Can’t-miss activities: The stadium is located close to many top things do to in Pittsburgh, including the Andy Warhol Museum and the Museum of Illusions. Venture across the Roberto Clemente Bridge to explore additional attractions in downtown Pittsburgh or take a stroll along the river.

Where to stay: The Residence Inn Pittsburgh North Shore is located across the street from PNC Park. You can enjoy the indoor pool and free breakfast at this all-suite hotel.

Address: 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Yankee Stadium: New York City

Opened in 2009, the “new” Yankee Stadium is roughly a half-hour subway ride from midtown Manhattan. Situated in the Bronx, the famed baseball venue has hosted countless playoff games, concerts and even football games. With so much history in “The House that Ruth Built,” there’s an entire New York Yankees Museum on the main level of the ballpark, open to ticketgoers from 90 minutes before first pitch until the eighth inning. Venture out beyond the center field wall to Monument Park to see retired uniform numbers, plaques and monuments dedicated to legendary Yankees players.

New concessions options include loaded tater tots at Lobel’s and a bacon ranch flavor at Mac Truck. Fans can also enjoy returning favorites at Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, Italian specialties at Christian Petroni, fried chicken by chef David Chang at Fuku, the Halal Guys and more.

Tour options: Yankee Stadium has multiple tour options, including classic, pregame and private tours.

Can’t-miss activities: NYC offers all kinds of attractions to explore, including the Jackie Robinson Museum, with exhibits that showcase the legacy of No. 42 and his impact on the civil rights movement. Be sure to check out the MLB Flagship Store to stock up on gear.

Where to stay: Plan to stay in one of the best hotels in New York City and take the subway to the game. If you want to surround yourself with baseball history, The Knickerbocker Hotel is believed to be the place where the Yankees acquired Babe Ruth — and where the martini was created.

Address:1 E. 161 St., Bronx, NY 10451

Oriole Park at Camden Yards: Baltimore

Opened in downtown Baltimore in 1992, Oriole Park at Camden Yards was the first vintage-inspired ballpark in Major League Baseball. Set at a former railroad center, the ballpark offers an intimate feel for fans along with great sightlines and seats close to the on-field action. Watch for the installations by local artists in the Birdland Mural series inside the venue. Beyond the bullpens in centerfield you’ll find the Orioles Legends Park, where six sculptures of iconic Orioles players await for one-of-a-kind photo ops.

Behind the centerfield bleachers, grab some Boog’s BBQ (where you just might get an autograph from the former All-Star first baseman), or book a reservation at the SuperBook Bar & Restaurant for a state-of-the-art sports lounge experience.

Tour options: Ballpark tours are currently not available.

Can’t-miss activities: Walk along Eutaw Street looking for embedded brass baseballs, which mark where home runs landed. Two blocks east of the right field fence sits the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, with exhibits highlighting Babe Ruth’s early life and career. Then, head to the Inner Harbor for crab cakes and a visit to the National Aquarium.

U.S. News Insider Tip: Join the locals and shout “O!” during the national anthem — and don’t forget to try the iconic Maryland crab fries or a crab pretzel.

Where to stay: Spend the night and take a swim in an indoor pool with a ballpark view at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor. Steps from the ballpark entrance, connected to the convention center via skyway and within walking distance of the Inner Harbor, this hotel has guest rooms and suites with stadium or home plate views, as well as an on-site restaurant.

Address: 333 W. Camden St., Baltimore, MD 21201

Nationals Park: Washington, D.C.

Home of the Washington Nationals and the Racing Presidents (during the fifth inning, head to section 131 to get a photo with these presidential mascots), the ballpark has a variety of activities for all ages. Signature Sundays and Story Time offer opportunities to interact with players for autographs or to read along with them. Nationals Park also has a new postgame concert series with artists like Lady A, Carly Rae Jepsen and Teddy Swims performing on the field.

The 41,000-seat stadium updated its scoreboard and LED field lighting for 2024, and added to its already impressive local eats with offerings from places like Eli’s Crepes, Rita’s Italian Ice & Custard, Los Cinco Tacos and Ssong’s Hotdog. Make your way to Taste of the Majors for eats inspired by the visiting team, or if you’re looking for a local brew, head to one of the District Drafts locations throughout the facility.

Tour options: Pregame and non-game day tours are available on select dates.

Can’t-miss activities: Washington, D.C., is loaded with plenty of attractions like the admission-free National Mall and Smithsonian museums. Since you’ll be going to the ballpark, which is located in the Navy Yard neighborhood, plan to spend some time exploring The Yards and the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail.

U.S. News Insider Tip: Visit The Bullpen, adjacent to the stadium, for some pregame drinks and live music.

Where to stay: Walk to the stadium and enjoy floor-to-ceiling views of Nationals Park from a Thompson suite ballpark view room at the traveler-favorite Thompson Washington D.C. by Hyatt. There’s a rooftop cocktail bar and a sophisticated American fusion restaurant. You could also choose to stay in one of the other best D.C. hotels and take the Metro to the stadium.

Address: 1500 South Capitol St. SE, Washington, DC 20003

Truist Park: Atlanta

Opened in 2017, Truist Park has a unique cantilever design, so none of its 41,000-plus seats have an obstructed view. With the highest percentage of seats close to the field of all MLB ballparks, the home of the Atlanta Braves lets fans get close to the action. Located in The Battery Atlanta — a new mixed-use development — the stadium has a Monument Garden with a Hank Aaron statue, plaques for Braves Hall of Fame and Cooperstown inductees, and artifacts from memorable moments.

Check out Hope & Will’s Sandlot for interactive family games, or the Terrapin Taproom for brews from the Athens-based company. You can find plenty of local flavors throughout the ballpark, including at H&F Burger, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and the Coors Light Chop House, which has two spacious patios overlooking right field. In 2024, the park introduced the Grand Slam Nacho at the Taco Factory and the Uncle Charlie’s Chicken sandwich at Coop’s Championship Chicken.

For added game day fun, watch the Heavy Hitters drumline perform at The Battery before the game, take a selfie with the Home Depot Tools (and watch them race during the game), and cheer with the crowd and the energetic Tomahawk Team.

Tour options: Daily tours are available Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Sundays at 1 and 3 p.m. (April to September); there are more limited tours from October to March. There are also VIP and historical tours.

Can’t-miss activities: Explore the shops, restaurants and entertainment in The Battery, or rent a car to check out greater Atlanta. Some of the city’s must-see attractions include Zoo Atlanta, World of Coca-Cola, Ponce City Market and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum.

Where to stay: Steps from the ballpark, the top-rated Omni at The Battery Atlanta has select rooms and suites with stadium views, a chic rooftop pool, and two restaurants.

Address: 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Globe Life Field: Arlington, Texas

As the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field opened in 2020 and is the newest ballpark in MLB. In 2024, the stadium will host the MLB All-Star Game and related events. In this stadium you can choose from more than 100 concession stands with classic ballpark favorites as well as local specialties from restaurant partners like Hurtado Barbecue, Golden Chick and Arlington Eats.

The 40,300-seat ballpark has a 5.5-acre retractable roof, which eliminates rainouts and keeps the average temperature in the mid-70s. To provide natural light, the building has translucent and glass panels throughout for views inside and outside of the venue. For fan comfort, all of the seats measure at least 19 inches wide, and premium seating options include 12 field suites situated right behind home plate.

Tour options: There are year-round tour options available, including pregame and educational tours.

Can’t-miss activities: Globe Life Field is located within the Arlington Entertainment District, which is also home to AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys NFL team. You can tour both stadiums, have some fun at Six Flags Over Texas, visit the International Bowling Museum & Hall of Fame and more without leaving the area.

Where to stay: There are multiple hotels within the Arlington Entertainment District, including Live! by Loews in Arlington, Texas. The upscale resort complex is within walking distance of Globe Life Field and has rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows offering partial or full stadium views. Other amenities include an outdoor infinity pool, a pool bar, a steakhouse and more.

Address:734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, TX 76011

Busch Stadium: St. Louis

The home of the St. Louis Cardinals opened downtown in 2006. This retro-style, 46,000-seat ballpark is steeped in history and offers a fan experience complete with the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum, which celebrates the team, the game and the fans. If you don’t want to miss a moment of the game, get tickets in the all-inclusive Hoffmann Brothers Rooftop with in-seat service so you can have your ballpark eats delivered to you.

Throughout the stadium, attendees can find fan-favorite items like a Smithfield hot dog and an aluminum bottle of Budweiser. Or, try one of the new additions for 2024, including the mango shrimp taco at Mission Taco Joint, chicken tenders at Shaq’s Big Chicken or a cheese steakburger at Freddy’s. Dingers Donuts serves Wachos (ice cream waffle cone nachos) in a Cardinals souvenir hat.

Tour options: The Classic Tour includes the ballpark tour, along with admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and the Museum at Cardinals Nation. The 360 Tour highlights the best views in the stadium.

Can’t-miss activities: When you’re not at the game, head to Gateway Arch National Park — one of the top things to do in St. Louis. Steps from the stadium, this modern engineering marvel has an observation deck 63 stories in the air with views as far as 30 miles on a clear day. In addition to going to the top, you can take a riverboat ride to learn about the importance of the riverfront along with its history as part of the Underground Railroad. Ballpark Village features sports-themed dining and entertainment, including the Cardinals Nation Restaurant & Bar.

Where to stay: Just a short stroll from the stadium, the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark has an indoor pool, on-site dining, and a rooftop bar with fire pits and panoramic views. Book a stadium view room to enjoy a bird’s-eye view into the stadium anytime, night or day.

Address:700 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63102

Target Field: Minneapolis

Showcasing skyline views and connected to the downtown corridor via the Skyway, the home ballpark of the Minnesota Twins opened in 2010. The venue is infused with local and regional influences, especially in food offerings like Murray’s steak sandwich, Kramarczuk’s brats and the banh mi brat at James Beard award-nominated chef Yia Vang’s Union Hmong Kitchen. Full-service restaurants within the stadium include Truly On Deck, with indoor and outdoor seating and stadium views, and Keeper’s Heart Town Ball Tavern, which has Minnesota-made Irish whiskey cocktails.

Each game has a race around Target Field with mascots like Louie the Loon and Wanda the Walleye. For a unique souvenir, Creator’s Corner sells products by businesses owned by women and people of color. In terms of where to sit, this ballpark has clean sightlines from any angle. But if you’re heading to the game with a group, reserve the “The Dock.” Opened in 2024, this new premium seating space has 12 captain’s chairs in a pontoon-inspired space overlooking right field. You’ll be steps from the lake-inspired Lord Fletcher’s walleye burger and the s’mores boozy ice cream served in a souvenir baseball container.

U.S. News Insider Tip: Make your way to the Twins Pub to see organist Sue Nelson serenade the crowd for the seventh inning stretch and throughout the game.

Tour options: VIP, public and private tours are available for game days and non-game days.

Can’t-miss activities: Located in Minneapolis, Target Field allows visitors to explore the downtown corridor through the Skyway System. This elevated walkway connects buildings with shopping, dining and hotels in a climate-controlled environment. You can also take the light rail from Target Field Station to the Mall of America or St. Paul to explore the capital city.

U.S. News Insider Tip: The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden is just over a mile from the stadium. Home to the iconic “Spoonbridge and Cherry” sculpture, it’s a great place for a stroll and makes an ideal backdrop for photos.

Where to stay: Located about two blocks from Target Field (and connected by the Skyway), The Lofton Hotel Minneapolis is an ideal place to stay. You can skip all the parking and traffic into and out of the stadium, and awake to downtown views.

Address:1 Twins Way, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Wrigley Field: Chicago

Since opening in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood in 1914, Wrigley Field has been home of the Chicago Cubs. The “Friendly Confines” is known for its classic feel and legendary all-American experience. From the ivy wall (and its unique ground rule doubles) to the raising of the “W” flag and singing of “Go Cubs Go” following a Cubs victory, this ballpark is a must-visit for any baseball fan.

Get a ticket in the iconic bleachers and grab a Chicago-style hot dog and a cold drink to enjoy a quintessential Wrigley experience. Throughout the game, check out the scoreboard, as it is one of only two manually operated boards in MLB (Fenway Park has the other). After the game, head into one of the Wrigleyville bars and restaurants to get the full Chicago atmosphere.

Tour options: Wrigley Field offers game day and non-game day tours, which highlight different parts of the more than century-old ballpark.

Can’t-miss activities: Surrounded by the area called Wrigleyville, the ballpark allows visitors to hop on the Chicago “L” to the heart of downtown, where you can explore Chicago’s best museums and attractions. For a meal with a nod to the Cubbies, dine at famed Cubs announcer Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch in the Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile.

Where to stay: Hotel Zachary, Chicago, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is located directly across from Wrigley Field on Clark Street. This chic boutique property offers a one-of-a-kind Wrigleyville setting with afternoon tea and chef-prepared meals at Alma. The entire property blends the area’s heritage with modern flair, and the guest rooms and suites are furnished with historical photographs and floor-to-ceiling windows — including some with ballpark views.

Address:1060 W. Addison St., Chicago, IL 60613

Coors Field: Denver

At around 5,300 feet above sea level, Coors Field has the highest elevation of all the MLB ballparks (which can make balls travel even farther, increasing the odds of a good hit becoming a home run). Situated in downtown Denver, this urban ballpark has clear sightlines and views of the surrounding area — including the Rocky Mountains in the distance — from seats on the first base and right field side of the stadium.

When you’re hungry, grab a jackalope sausage or an elk jalapeño cheddar dog at Biker Jims or head to the Sandlot for loaded baked potatoes and barbecue sandwiches. Beer fans will want a brew at the Sandlot Brewery, as its original Belly Slide Wit brew from 1995 was the inspiration behind Blue Moon Belgian White wheat ale.

U.S. News Insider Tip: There’s really not a bad seat in the house, and be sure to wander around the stadium for unique vantage points and ideal photo ops.

Tour options: During the baseball season, tours are available Monday to Saturday at 10 a.m. and noon (evening game days) or at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. (non-game days). From October to March, they’re offered at noon and 2 p.m.

Can’t-miss activities: With the stadium located a couple blocks from Denver‘s Union Station, visitors have plenty nearby options to explore. Check out the National Ballpark Museum’s collection of unique baseball memorabilia and artifacts, stroll through Union Station to see its grand architecture, and check out the array of bars and restaurants in LoDo (Lower Downtown).

Where to stay: Spend the night at The Crawford Hotel. Located within Union Station, the hotel is a short stroll from the stadium. The chic boutique hotel is one of U.S. News’ best Denver hotel picks and offers guest rooms and suites with a nod to the building’s railroad heritage.

Address: 2001 Blake St., Denver, CO 80205

Oracle Park: San Francisco

Overlooking Mission Bay, Oracle Park is home to the San Francisco Giants. The stadium’s architecture and waterfront setting make it a ballpark where fans can see a home run hit into the water (boats even line up to try to catch one). Attendees can nosh on plenty of local fan favorites like the Gilroy garlic fries, the Pier 44 Chowder House shrimp po’boy and a Ghirardelli hot fudge sundae. If the breeze turns cold (and it could even on a hot summer day), sip on an Irish coffee from Murph’s Irish Pub.

Wander through the concourses and keep an eye out for artwork on display, including a seal statue by Alfredo Osorio depicting the logo of the Pacific Coast League team that once played in San Francisco. You’ll also find plaques, statues and artwork paying tribute to San Francisco baseball legends.

U.S. News Insider Tip: Pack an extra layer, regardless of the weather. The wind can shift off the water and make it feel much cooler than the forecasted temperature.

Tour options: Daily tours are available; hours and prices vary depending on date and season.

Can’t-miss activities: Oracle Park is located in a residential area, but you can hop the BART, Muni or Caltrain to explore San Francisco. There’s plenty to see and do in the city, from the Ferry Building Marketplace to the Golden Gate Bridge to Chinatown.

Where to stay: The newly opened LUMA Hotel overlooks Oracle Park in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. The property features a coffee shop with local blends and breakfast options, and a rooftop bar for cocktails and bites with a view of the skyline, stadium and waterfront.

Address:24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107

Petco Park: San Diego

Located within the Gaslamp Quarter, Petco Park is surrounded by hotels, restaurants and nightlife. The San Diego Padres’ ballpark was designed to incorporate the area’s connection to the sea, sky, diversity and culture; it maximizes its skyline views and sea location with an airy design providing great sightlines throughout the venue, even on many of the concourses.

Concessions throughout the venue give visitors a taste of the city with vendors like Gaglione Brothers, Blue Water Seafood, Carnitas’ Snack Shack and Negihama Sushi. In center field, fans can see the bullpens or gather a group to sit in the Toyota Beach with Adirondack chairs and a seaside-inspired atmosphere. There are standing room only tickets in Gallagher Square, as well as all-inclusive options. In addition to baseball, the park hosts concerts throughout the year and special events like The Links at Petco Park, where you can golf nine holes within the stadium.

Tour options: Daily tours are available year-round, with pregame, private and educational options.

Can’t-miss activities: The area surrounding Petco Park is the Gaslamp Quarter, with dining, shopping and nightlife. There are plenty of other top things to do in San Diego as well, from Balboa Park to the USS Midway Museum.

Where to stay: Connected via skybridge, the Omni San Diego Hotel has direct VIP access to the ballpark on game days. With the time you’ll save not having to park or wait in line to get in, you can enjoy the terrace with an outdoor heated pool, sundeck and fireplace. The hotel has baseball packages available, and guest rooms and suites have skyline, partial ballpark or harbor views.

Address:100 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92101

Rogers Centre: Toronto

As the only MLB ballpark outside of the U.S., Rogers Centre is one of a few stadiums with a fully retractable roof — so the game won’t be postponed due to weather. Set at the base of the CN Tower, the home of the Toronto Blue Jays is currently undergoing renovations, but fans can still comfortably enjoy the game.

In the 100-level outfield areas, spectators can watch pitchers warm up in the visiting and home bullpens, and in right field the Corona Rooftop Patio is a chic lounge space with Toronto skyline views (when the roof is open) and local flavors like peameal on a bun. The Outfield District is the destination for games and elevated food and beverage options, including a pressed smoked meat sandwich at The Catch Bar, a banh mi at The Stop, and a maple and bacon hot dog at TD Park Social. For a true Canadian twist on a ballpark favorite, get a signature poutine hot dog.

Tour options: Tours are currently suspended due to renovations.

Can’t-miss activities: Visitors to Rogers Centre, which is set along the Harbourfront, will want to plan time to see the stadium from above at the CN Tower. Travel up to the building’s Skypod — the Western Hemisphere’s highest observation platform — for panoramic views of the city, Lake Ontario and as far as Niagara Falls on a clear day. Other fun things to do in Toronto include the Toronto Railway Museum, the Hockey Hall of Fame and the Royal Ontario Museum.

Where to stay: If you want to watch the game without leaving your room, book a room at the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel. Located within Rogers Centre, the hotel offers a unique setting with floor-to-ceiling views of the baseball field from the Sportsnet Grill, private event spaces, and select guest rooms and suites with stadium views.

Address: 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON M5V 1J1, Canada

Helpful tips:

Whether you’re following your home team from stadium to stadium, or just visiting for the experience, here are a few things to keep in mind:

— Research the stadium’s seating areas. Get tickets in advance if you have a specific price or section you want to sit in.

— Download the official MLB Ballpark app. This tool stores your tickets and can help you navigate finding everything from restrooms to merchandise to concessions.

— Check the bag policy for the stadium you’re visiting, as policies vary among the MLB ballparks. Clear bags make the security process easier. You can find a range of clear bag options online, or get a clear bag with your favorite team’s logo.

— If you want to take a tour, check the schedule in advance, as not all ballparks offer tours on game days.

— Fans on the hunt to visit all 30 ballparks may want to track their travels with a scratch-off poster, a stadium scorecard journal or a baseball display case to showcase a ball from each stadium.

— Remember, local fans are passionate and you want to be respectful as a visitor. This may mean leaving that jersey at home and wearing a fun nod to the sport, like these baseball sneakers from Keds or a BaubleBar baseball accessory.

— A fun way to show your team pride as you travel is with a MLB-branded weekender bag, like these classic wool styles from Heritage Gear.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Rachael Hood is an avid baseball fan on the hunt to visit all of the MLB Ballparks. She has been to 11 (and counting). To create this list, Hood used her personal experience at ballparks, along with fan reviews and research expertise.

