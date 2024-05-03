Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Territorial Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2024, 4:37 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) on Friday reported a loss of $482,000 in its first quarter.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The holding company for Territorial Savings Bank posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBNK

