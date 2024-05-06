Teradata: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $20 million. On…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $465 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 50 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.31 per share.

