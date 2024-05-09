TechTarget: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.1 million in…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its first quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $57 million to $59 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $230 million to $235 million.

