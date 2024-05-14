Team: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.2…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $3.89. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.33 per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $199.6 million in the period.

Team expects full-year revenue in the range of $850 million to $900 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TISI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TISI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.