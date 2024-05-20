Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Taro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Taro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 20, 2024, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) — HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) — Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) on Monday reported net income of $15.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa Bay, Israel-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The drug maker posted revenue of $164.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.9 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $629.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TARO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up