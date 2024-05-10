MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Tandy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Tandy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 4:25 PM

FT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLF) on Friday reported profit of $525,000 in its first quarter.

The Ft Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

