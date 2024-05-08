Talis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $7.15.

The infectious disease diagnostics company posted revenue of $73,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLIS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.